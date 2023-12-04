Catherine Stark, elected to the Suffolk County Legislature, arrested Sunday for driving while impaired by drugs

Catherine Stark was elected to the Suffolk County Legislature for District 1, which includes Shelter Island. (Courtesy photo)

Riverhead Town police said in a news release Sunday evening that Catherine Stark, 60, who was elected to the County Legislature last month as a Republican, and will represent Shelter Island, was arrested at 2:28 p.m Sunday after officers received a report of an impaired driver operating a vehicle in the area of Pondview Road in Riverhead.

Her attorney, Steven Losquardro of Rocky Point, told reporters outside court Monday that Ms. Stark is receiving treatment for cancer.

A one-paragraph release states that Ms. Stark, “was placed under arrest for violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law … driving while ability impaired by drugs. Stark was transported to Town of Riverhead Police Headquarters and held for arraignment.”

She was held overnight at police headquarters for arraignment.

“All the medication that she takes is prescribed under the care of an oncologist,” Mr. Losquardro said.

“She has requested privacy at this time to deal with her continuing medical condition and the fight that she’s engaged in, but she does look forward to bringing forward all those facts and circumstances at an appropriate time,” he said.

Court papers said that Ms. Stark had taken oxycodone to relieve back pain and that she looked disoriented. Police said she appeared “disoriented” and “drowsy” and had “droopy eyelids.”

Her case was adjudged to January 24. Ms. Stark was released under her own recognizance Monday by Justice Lori Hulse.

Ms. Stark defeated a GOP primary opponent, Greg Williams, and then last month defeated Democrat Catherine Kent in the race for County Legislature.