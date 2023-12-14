Shelter Island’s Mashomack Manor House rings in holiday celebrations: Memories, music, candlelight and crafts

Ghosts of Christmas past may have greeted guests as they wound their way through the upper floors of the Manor House, with Heather Clark Reylek leading the candlelight tour. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Heather Clark Reylek and Penny Clark Kerr sat fireside in The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Manor House to tell stories of times past.

With hot cocoa and mulled cider in hand, guests took a trip through time, looking at old family photographs and historic Manor House floor plans, graciously provided by the Clark family from their time as caretakers.

Heather and Penny guided everyone through the three levels of the Manor House by candlelight, sharing warm memories of reading by the fireplace, ice-skating on Sanctuary Pond, and cutting ice out on Miss Annie’s.

No partridges were spotted in the preserve, nor pear trees for that matter, but the staff expressed thanks to the 10 amazing volunteers who baked cookies, eight that helped decorate the house, one that played piano, and one that parked cars and everything else in between.

More winter fun is still to come: visit nature.org/nyevents to learn more about the third annual “Walk Through the Woods on a Winter’s Evening” on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 29 — hot chocolate will be provided, but be sure to bring your own flashlight (“The woods are lovely, dark and deep…”)