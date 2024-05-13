Shelter Island School baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Fiske Field

The Island’s school baseball team is on a roll. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Shelter Island School baseball team put on an offensive display in a doubleheader against Amityville at Fiske Field Saturday.

The Islanders won both games, scoring 21 runs to the visitors 6.

The home team got standout pitching in the twin bill, with the Weslek brothers handling the Warrior lineups with ease.

Harrison took the mound for the first game and struck out 11. Coach Peter Miedema said that achievement was even more significant since the game was called after five innings, with the Islanders up 10-2.

The Amityville coach and Coach Miedema agreed to stop the game, since “it was getting long and we had another game to play.”

Harrison throws hard, the coach said “and has a good curve ball with good control.”

Also, the coach said with a smile, he has been experimenting with a funky hesitation delivery à la Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes.

(Courtesy photo)

The Islanders’ bats came alive early and often, with center fielder Leonardo Dougherty smoking a long home run. “I wish the fences were up so we could have seen just how far he hit it,” the coach said. Leonardo also scored three runs.

Everyone on the team played, the coach said, and contributed to the win.

In the second game, Evan Weslek took the ball in the Islanders 11-4 win.

“Evan’s got a good fastball and gets in a groove,” Coach Miedema said, adding that he’s focused on the challenges facing him when he’s on the mound. “There’s not too much that distracts him.”

The coach singled out Jackson Rohrer, who caught both ends of the doubleheader, and scored two runs in second game.

“Everyone contributed again, “ Coach Miedema said, as his team, with a record of 6 wins and four losses on the season, welcomes Greenport to Fiske Field on Monday afternoon.