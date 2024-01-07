Taking the — cold — plunge: No, we are not crazy

A happy group of Shelter Island Wild Swimmers on New Year’s Day on the beach after taking a very cold dip off Menhaden Lane. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

I used to think people who jumped in the water in winter were crazy. Islander Andrew Ward started “Polar Bear” plunging back in 2009, and I remember wondering why on earth people would do that.

Fifteen years later, I and more than 20 people joined Andrew at Menhaden Lane Beach to ring in the New Year with a plunge. And it was incredible.

What was once unthinkable for me has become a beloved practice after learning about the many benefits of cold-plunging. And I’ve met others who enjoy it too, including Islanders James Marshall and Alicia Rojas Sloan, who encouraged many to join us for the New Year’s plunge.

We now call ourselves the Shelter Island Wild Swimmers, and like other cold-plunge groups, we love the idea of building a community of people who enjoy and support the practice.

It’s a hot (sorry) trend, not just here with the Island’s beloved Turkey Plunge every year the Saturday after thanksgiving, or the Coney Island Polar Bear Club, which plunges every New year’s day, but in places around the world.

As The Guardian newspaper reported, throwing yourself into icy waters is nothing new. There are references to cold plunges as therapy — and just fun — stretching as far back as 3500 BC. A Roman physician by the name of Claudius Galen used cold-water immersion to help treat fevers.

People cold plunge for various reasons. Some like the challenge. Others enjoy the rush. I started because I’d heard it helps with inflammation, sore muscles, metabolism, and can strengthen the immune system.

And then there’s the physiological component, where you learn to tune into your body and flow through the autonomic nervous system’s “flight” response to the cold by paying attention to — and controlling — your breath. In this way, it’s almost meditative.

Cold plunging is not easy and safety is key. But it’s also exhilarating. And believe it or not, it’s fun, especially when you do it with others. Plus, it’s a good rule to never go in open water alone.

For those new to the practice, starting with a quick plunge and working up to an amount of time that’s right for you and your personal goals is a good approach.

There is also a two-week gradual exposure protocol created by master cold-plunger Wim Hof to safely prepare for cold plunges. Of course, consult your physician if you have any concerns.

If you’re curious about cold-plunging on Shelter Island, follow @shelter_island_wild_swimmers on Instagram for more information.