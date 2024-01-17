Shelter Island blood drive set for Thursday, Jan. 18

(Courtesy illustration)

There’s not a more difficult time of year than during winter months to ensure hospitals have an adequate supply of blood. The life-saving blood is critical for accident victims or patients in need of transfusions.

The generosity of Islanders has consistently resulted in collecting many pints of blood to meet this need.

This Island’s winter blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Community Center, 1 Bateman Road, between 12:30 and 6:30 p.m.

While walk-ins are welcome if space permits, it’s preferable to make an appointment. Call 800-933-2566 or sign up at www.nybc.org.

If you have any questions, call Jennifer at the New York Blood Center — 516-310-2382.