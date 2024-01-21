Shelter Island Blood Drive exceeds goal

Making the time to help others. From left Kim Teodoro, Judy Card and Kelly Surerus at the Shelter Island Blood Drive held on Jan. 18 at the Community Center. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Judy Meringer, who has long organized Island blood drives in conjunction with the New York Blood Center, said 46 pints of blood were collected in the town’s winter blood drive on Jan. 18 at the Community Center, when the goal was 41 pints.

Last year at this time, Islanders lined up to contribute 34 pints of blood.

Happy to give. Our photographer, Adam Bundy, at the Shelter Island Blood Drive. (Courtesy photo)

Because many patients don’t need transfusions of all blood components, 46 pints can be broken down to provide for more than 100 patients who may be accident victims or people in need of lifesaving blood for various illnesses.

The Island’s next blood drive will happen in July.

Because the East End population swells in summer months, so too can the need for blood and blood products.