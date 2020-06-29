Blood drive cancelled, but Islanders can donate in Greenport on Wednesday

COURTESY ILLUSTRATION

Judy Meringer, who organizes blood drives on Shelter Island, has announced that, due to the coronavirus and social distancing restrictions, the annual summer blood drive on the Island has been cancelled.



There is still an urgent need for blood, Ms. Meringer noted, so the New York Blood Center has scheduled a blood drive on Wednesday, July 1, from 2 – 8 p.m., at the American Legion Roller Rink in Greenport, 102 3rd Street.



Appointments are preferred in order to practice social distancing.

Make an appointment by visiting nybc.org or phoning 1-800-933-2566.

Donors will receive a box of Girl Scout cookies.



All donors:

• Must wear a mask or face covering.

• Will have temperatures taken.

• Must be 14 days symptom free if recovered from COVID-19.

• May not donate if they have had a positive diagnostic test or experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days

• May not donate if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions.



“Thank you to all who have donated in the past and I hope you will consider donating Wednesday,” Ms. Meringer said.



According to the New York Blood Center, each pint of blood can help as many as three patients. The shelf life of donated red blood cells is 42 days, while the shelf life of donated platelets is only five days, making it critical that drives are held frequently enough to ensure a ready supply throughout the year.



Donors can give blood 56 days after their last blood donation.



Advice to donors is to eat well and drink fluids before contributing blood and bring an identification card with a photo.