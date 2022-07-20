Shelter Island blood drive set for July 21

(Courtesy illustration)

Shelter Island Town will sponsor a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, July 21, between 1 and 7 p.m. at the EMS Building, 12 Manwaring Road.

Although appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome.

The last Town blood drive was a year ago. But one planned in January this year had to be canceled as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Donors do not have to show proof of vaccination and do not have to don masks, according to Kristen Reutter of the New York Blood Center. Whether you are vaccinated or not, as long as you feel healthy and well that day, you can be a blood donor, she said.

You must be 14 days symptom free if you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and you can’t donate blood if you have a positive diagnostic test or have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Anyone who wants an update on protocol should call the medical eligibility line at 1-800-688-0900. Donors should eat and drink prior to giving blood. Bring a donor ID or an ID bearing your name and picture.

Each donor will receive a box of Girl Scout cookies. To make an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit the New York Blood Center website at nybc.org.