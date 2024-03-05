Shelter Island Reporter Police Department blotter: March 5, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Carlos M. Pangol Pugo, East Hampton, was driving on North Ferry Road on Feb. 26 when he was ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Christian A. Aleman, East Patchogue, received two summonses on Feb. 27 for speeding on New York Avenue — 53 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. A second ticket was for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On Feb. 29, Tyler A. Aposhian, Southold, was ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle on Ram Island Drive.

Also on the 29th, Kenroy A. Blackwood, North Baldwin, received two tickets: one for speeding on South Ferry Road — 51 mph in a 40-mph zone — and a second for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Jeffrey A. Fowler, Winchester, Va., was cited March 1, for driving on South Ferry Road while operating a portable electronic device.

On March 3, Kevin M. McCafferty, Shelter Island, was stopped on Cobbetts Lane for driving an uninspected vehicle and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Police conducted 19 traffic stops in the Center, Heights, Menantic and Ram Island on Feb. 26 through 29 and on Mar. 1 and 3, resulting in 12 warnings and nine tickets.

ACCIDENTS

A minor accident was reported on Feb. 26 by Tina Kaasik, Shelter Island. She told police she was driving north on North Ferry Road when a deer ran onto the roadway, hitting her vehicle. There was no reported damage to her vehicle, and the deer was gone when police arrived.

OTHER REPORTS

On Feb. 28, a caller complained to police about finding two tree branches left on a property line in the Center. An officer explained that PSEG was trimming trees in the area; the Highway Department was notified and removed the branches. A second caller reported a large branch down on a Center roadway. PSEG and the Highway Department were notified.

On the 28th, a school crossing guard told a driver she couldn’t make a U-turn on School Street; an officer responded and issued a verbal warning.

A downed tree limb on a Dering Harbor roadway was called in anonymously on Feb. 29. It was removed without incident. A caller reported a low-hanging wire in Silver Beach. It was not in the roadway and had not caused any outages. Verizon was notified.

While on patrol in the Heights, an officer noticed a vehicle parked more than 12 inches from the curb on Grand Avenue. A traffic ticket was issued.

A caller reported on March 1 that insufficient flag persons for roadwork in the Center were creating a hazardous condition. An officer noticed a truck with a wood chipper obstructing the roadway. The officer repositioned the flag person and noticed on a later drive through the work area that flag persons were functioning properly and no hazards were observed.

According to another complainant on March 1, construction vehicles parked in Hay Beach were creating a hazardous condition. An officer advised the construction manager that vehicles parked on the street should be facing in the direction of traffic and 30 feet from an intersection. On the same date, police were told landscaping trucks were creating a hazardous situation on Winthrop Road; a responding officer found all vehicles were legally parked.

On March 2, police investigated a financial crime — fraudulent checks issued in the complainant’s name.

In other incidents: officers performed court duty; opened three vehicles with the keys locked inside; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th and 6th graders; attended a School Board meeting about fentanyl; submitted administrative reports; verified a Vehicle Identification Number; responded to a false 911 call; and helped a person with a pharmacy request.

ALARMS

Police responded to an office alarm at The Islander on Feb. 28. The doors were secure and there were no signs of any criminal activity.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Montclair on March 1 and declared it was a false alarm.

ANIMALS

A Center caller said she needed assistance in “re-homing” an owner’s cat. The annual control officer (ACO) offered to help. A dog at large in the Center was recognized by the ACO, who contacted the owner. The ACO was invited to speak to 5- and 6-year-old Girl Scouts about animals. The ACO was unable to locate a dog at large in Cartwright. Searches were undertaken for dogs reported missing in Menantic until both dogs were located and returned home. The ACO searched for a dog at large in the Center until it was found by the owner.

A person was walking a dog in the Center when it lunged and bit another individual. Suffolk County Health Department was notified, and the victim went to Eastern Long Island Hospital to be checked.

A nest of squirrels was reported in a car engine in Hay Beach. The ACO found one baby squirrel and placed it in foster care.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Southampton Hospital on Feb. 27 and two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Feb. 27 and March 3.