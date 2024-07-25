Tickets on Island roads, waters

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Louis Bevilacqua, Shelter Island, was ticketed on July 16 in Manwaring Rd. for an uninspected vehicle.

Angela Bowman, Sag Harbor, received a summons on July 16 for operating a motor vehicle on S. Ferry Rd. while using a portable electronic device.

Robert Tassinari, New Kingston, was ticketed on S. Ferry Rd. on July 16 for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Mary Rolfe, Shoreline, Wash. was ticketed on July 17 on N. Ferry Rd. for having an uninspected, unregistered vehicle.

Liz Maica Gonzalez, Brooklyn, was ticketed on N. Ferry Rd. on July 19 for unlicensed operation of a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked.

Sergio Alvear Espejo, Hampton Bays, received summonses on N. Midway Rd. on July 20 for no seat belt and operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended/revoked.

Ronal Guiracocha Parapi, Jackson Hts., was ticketed on July 20 on New York Ave. for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Nikita Hill, Brooklyn, received summonses on N. Ferry Rd. on July 20 for operating without insurance, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and without registration.

Max Chautin, Philadelphia, was ticketed on July 20 on New York Ave. for speeding 41 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Ricardo Larroude, New York City, was ticketed on July 21 on W. Neck Rd. for equipment violations.

Linda Zakrocki, New York City, received a summons on July 21 on W. Neck Rd. for failure to stop at a stop sign.

BAY CONSTABLE TICKETS

Rishi Nangalia, New York City, was ticketed on July 24 for having no personal flotation devices for two children under 12 in West Neck Harbor.

German Garcia, Westbury, received a summons on July 21 for operating a vessel near bathers at Crescent Beach.

Richard Fertig, Jackson, Wy., was ticketed on July 19 for having children under 12 with no PFDs while underway in Dering Harbor.

Peter Dennerlank, Lakeway Beach, Fla., received a summons on July 20 for having an infant aboard without PFD while underway in Coecles Harbor.

ACCIDENTS

Bonnie Harris reported on July 16 that she found a scratch on her vehicle. The vehicle had been parked on Bootleggers Alley for two days. The police report indicated that the damage was non-criminal in nature and would not exceed $1,000.

Gail Palminteri reported to police that on July 18 she was driving onto South Ferry when a crew member directed her to pull forward, resulting in a scratch on the car. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000; she was advised to contact police again if the repairs exceeded $1,000. There was no damage to the ferry.

OTHER REPORTS

In response to a West Neck call on the 14th reporting what appeared to be feces in the water, police checked from Pridwin to North Ferry and saw no signs of such matter. Police assisted with a locked vehicle; helped a sailboat owner retrieve a dinghy in Dering Harbor on the 16th; helped the operator of a disabled jet ski get back to the Pridwin on that date; provided a lift assist; conducted ferry traffic; and conducted noise training.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on the 16th and radar enforcement in Cartwright on the 20th. Police responded to an altercation on Crescent Beach over loud music on the 16th; the subjects were separated and advised to stay away from each other. In response to a call on the 16th about a door found open in the Center, police searched the residence and found no sign of criminal activity. Police assisted the building department on July 17 to serve a summons and post signage. Police responded to a report of litter and a smoldering fire on a beach in the Hay Beach area. The fire was extinguished and Shelter Island Highway Department notified for removal.Responding to a report of speeding and squealing tires on Locust Woods drive on the 18th, police canvassed the area with negative results. A death investigation was conducted on July 19. A domestic dispute in West Neck was reported that day. Police investigated a complaint in West Neck on July 19 of a person attempting to not pay a bill; it was resolved when police determined that the individual would pay the bill, leave the premises and not return. A report of a vehicle driving erratically in West Neck on the 20th was investigated with negative results. A possible brush fire in Silver Beach was investigated on July 21. The owner reported he’d poured water on a campfire the night before and thought it was extinguished.

A report on a flooding condition in Cartwright possibly caused by a neighbor’s irrigation system was investigated on July 21; the Building Dept. was to be notified. Campers with a large tent on Bootleggers Beach on July 21 were warned and removed it.

On a request, officers on the 21st in West Neck advised a person that an individual wished no further contact; both parties agreed.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On July 15, the ACO responded to a call about two dogs at large in Silver Beach; she recognized them and called the owner to retrieve them. On that date, she rescued a rabbit trapped in a Center window well. A baby hawk injured by a dog was taken to a rehabilitator on the 15th. She called the owner of two dogs at large in West Neck on the 16th to retrieve them. On the 17th, she took a baby robin to a wildlife rehabber. On that date, she advised an owner that it was unsafe to leave a dog in a cage in full sun. In response to a report of a baby turtle in the middle of a Hay Beach lawn that was about to be mowed on the 18th, ACO found a Diamond Back hatchling and moved it to a safer location. That day, she removed a raccoon trapped in a West Neck dumpster. A box turtle injured by machinery in Mashomack was brought to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons for rehabilitation on the 19th. ACO rescued baby bunnies in a nest disturbed by a dog in the Center on the 20th. A juvenile woodpecker with a head injury in Silver Beach was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator that day.

ALARMS

A fire alarm was activated in Silver Beach on July 15; police and Shelter Island Fire Dept. found no emergency. Also a smoke detector on the 16th in West Neck was found to be malfunctioning when SIFD Chiefs responded. A smoke alarm in a horse barn was confirmed a false alarm by SIFD on July 19. A fire alarm in Dime Bank on July 20 was deemed not to be an emergency by SIFD.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to nine cases and transported patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 15, 16 , 17, 19, and 21. A patient was transported to Southampton Hospital on the 16th.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued 55 parking tickets this week.