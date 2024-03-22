Shelter Island Training With Trent: How to boost iron levels

(Courtesy Image)

Question from Maria K: So, Trent, I eat pretty healthy, but my doctor just informed me I have iron deficiency anemia. How can I restore healthy iron levels?

Answer: Hello, Maria, thanks for asking such a personal question. Not to worry, though. Low iron in young women is actually common. That being said, my nutrition-savvy friend, I’ll share with you the recipe to iron out this little hiccup and restore your body’s mineral harmony.

First let’s spice up your plate, with some iron-rich foods. Like lean meats, beans, lentils, dark leafy greens, and nuts.

Then the next step is to add sources of Vitamin C to enhance iron absorption. So, think oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, and tomatoes. It’s like giving your iron levels a flavor boost they can’t resist.

Now, let’s sprinkle in a dash of kitchen magic with cooking techniques that will boost iron absorption a little further. Cooking in cast iron pots and pans adds a little extra iron to your meals, like a secret ingredient.

That turns an ordinary dish into an iron powerhouse banquet. Especially when cooking acidic foods like tomatoes or lemon juice.

Note, even the nicest dinner party plans can be spoiled by uninvited guests.

Coffee, tea and calcium-rich foods are like the party poopers of iron absorption, so keep them at arm’s length during mealtime to let your iron levels shine.

Next, on navigating the waters of iron deficiency anemia, we can dive deep into the depths of hydration.

Water is the elixir of life, and staying well hydrated is crucial for supporting your body’s natural processes, including the absorption of iron. So don’t forget to wash down your healthy food choices with plenty of good old-fashioned H2O.

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of plenty of rest. The key to a harmonious body is balance. Listen to your body’s cues. Rest when needed and savor each bite on your journey back to iron-rich vitality.

Have a question for Trent? Email him at [email protected]