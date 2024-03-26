Daily Update: Running in the Shelter Island rain for a great cause — Strongpoint Ranch benefit raises record $$

All Shelter Island race participants at the finish line at Shell Beach. This year’s event had seven runners, and four “ruckers,” which is a new record for in-person participants. There were runners who completed the event virtually in North Carolina, Florida, and Oklahoma. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for March 26, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Running in the Shelter Island rain for a great cause: Strongpoint Ranch benefit raises record $$

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold police sergeant files suit over delayed disciplinary action following 2020 retirement party

Greenport hospital combats food insecurity with new partnership

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead BID announces new president

Local activists coordinate efforts to reduce turtle road kill

NORTHFORKER

Under Cover: The art of bringing furniture back to life with Joe Koplinka

SOUTHFORKER

Welcome Spring! Our April/May issue is on stands!

