Daily Update: The American Revolution at sea: Shelter Island letter surfaces recounting battles

A letter dated Jan. 4, 1783 from one Shelter Island brother to another, both of whom were Revolutionary War heroes. (COPYRIGHTED MATERIAL COURTESY OF GOSEN RARE BOOKS AND PAPER)

Here are the headlines for March 28, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The American Revolution at sea: Shelter Island letter surfaces recounting battles

SUFFOLK TIMES

Long standing town police dispatcher promoted

Senior Services celebrates 50 years, 2 million meals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Youth Court is in session and run by teens

Blue Waves boys lacrosse squad off to strong start

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Modern amenities make this cozy country cottage a find

SOUTHFORKER

Grab your Easter basket! These fab 5 spots have holiday take-out

