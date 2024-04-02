Daily Update: Shelter Island Egg hunts and baby animals — Easter events bring family fun
Here are the headlines for April 2, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Egg hunts and baby animals: Easter events bring family fun
SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Fire Dept. extinguishes car and brush fire; vehicle operator charged with DWI
Two North Fork high schools won’t have varsity baseball or softball teams this season
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
East End fishermen uneasy over wind farm South Fork Wind
Photos: 2024 Andrew’s Top Gun Run 5K
NORTHFORKER
New clothing boutique alert! Purethread opens in Shelter Island
SOUTHFORKER
Feed Your Read: April’s 5 must-devour books from Finley’s Fiction
