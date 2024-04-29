Daily Update: Shelter Island’s ferries weathering storms

Here are the headlines for April 29, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island’s ferries weathering storms

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Colorful new pub on tap at Indian Island golf course

BID ‘Alive on 25’ fireworks, laser show this summer

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork offers respite from devastation in Haiti

Students repurpose litter to create work of art

NORTHFORKER

Worth the Stop: North Fork happy hours

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Wall Street Manhattan

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

