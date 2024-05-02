Daily Update: Two Shelter Island public forums scheduled for this Sunday on pressing issues
Here are the headlines for May 2, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Two Shelter Island public forums this Sunday on pressinogog issues
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Longtime educator Kelly Freeborn announces run for Riverhead school board seat
Boys lacrosse: Blue Waves on pace for best record in lax program history
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
BESS Task Force issues draft recommendations
Boys baseball: Mattituck loses out in pitchers duel
NORTHFORKER
Making the bait: How Larry Welcome spun a career out of wood
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chef Arie Pavlou’s spring pea and lettuce soup
