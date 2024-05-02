Daily Update

Daily Update: Two Shelter Island public forums scheduled for this Sunday on pressing issues

By Reporter Staff

(Courtesy illustration)

Here are the headlines for May 2, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Two Shelter Island public forums this Sunday on pressinogog issues

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Longtime educator Kelly Freeborn announces run for Riverhead school board seat

Boys lacrosse: Blue Waves on pace for best record in lax program history

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

BESS Task Force issues draft recommendations

Boys baseball: Mattituck loses out in pitchers duel

NORTHFORKER

Making the bait: How Larry Welcome spun a career out of wood

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Arie Pavlou’s spring pea and lettuce soup

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content