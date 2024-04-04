Daily Update: Federal plan a threat to Shelter Island Fire Department – Commissioners ask Town Board for help

Shelter Island Center Firehouse. (Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for April 4, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Federal plan a threat to Shelter Island Fire Department: Commissioners ask Town Board for help

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold closes affordable housing loopholes

East End Special Players perform ‘Turtles on the Tarmac’ at North Fork Community Theatre Saturday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man crashes in Mattituck causing car, brush fire

Where to watch Monday’s solar eclipse

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update, April 4: A chili cook-off, chocolate fondue and comedy night

SOUTHFORKER

Next week, Hamptons Whodunit festival, take 2!

