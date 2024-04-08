Daily Update: Mary had her little Shelter Island lambs
Here are the headlines for April 8, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Mary had her little Shelter Island lambs
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport school district cuts ribbon on new gymnasium
First annual Kim’s Kindness 5K honors generosity of Mattituck native
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Girl Funk’ band hits all the right notes
Charter School students head to Albany to rally for equal funding
NORTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Nookies’ tuna melt
SOUTHFORKER
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.