Daily Update: Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal — Table manners
Here are the headlines for April 9, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Jenifer’s Shelter Island Journal: Table manners
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s aging bulkhead damaged in last week’s storm
Eclipse Day: North Forkers turn out to look up
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Long Island Farm Bureau awards agricultural honors at gala
Sheriff warns against driving and texting
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Wine gear from Macari Vineyards
SOUTHFORKER
Uncle Joe’s pizza in Hampton Bays gets a new lease on life (and pie)
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
