Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers for April 11, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for April 12, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: April 11, 2024

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Workforce housing tackled on site at local farm

Tennis: Doubles win highlights outmatched Settlers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Timothy Hill Ranch settles multiple lawsuits following bankruptcy claim

La Perla manager arrested following East End Drug Task Force sting

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: East End Arts, Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: a private cottage in North Sea

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

