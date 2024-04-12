Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers for April 11, 2024
Here are the headlines for April 12, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: April 11, 2024
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Workforce housing tackled on site at local farm
Tennis: Doubles win highlights outmatched Settlers
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Timothy Hill Ranch settles multiple lawsuits following bankruptcy claim
La Perla manager arrested following East End Drug Task Force sting
NORTHFORKER
Culture Club: East End Arts, Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: a private cottage in North Sea
