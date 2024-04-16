Daily Update: Shelter Island School absentee numbers below state averages
Here are the headlines for April 16, 2024.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School absentee numbers below state averages
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Earth Day 2024: Get dirty to help keep Mother Earth clean
Battle of the Bands added to Greenport concert series
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Charter School hosts admissions lottery for next year’s kindergarten class
Freshman Wildcat Mangano wins national tourney
NORTHFORKER
A most challenging yoga — Buti yoga — to cause ripples in Mattituck April 18
SOUTHFORKER
Sea Change: Fishing and wind farms on the South Fork
