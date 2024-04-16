Daily Update: Shelter Island School absentee numbers below state averages

School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. (Credit Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for April 16, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School absentee numbers below state averages

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Earth Day 2024: Get dirty to help keep Mother Earth clean

Battle of the Bands added to Greenport concert series

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Charter School hosts admissions lottery for next year’s kindergarten class

Freshman Wildcat Mangano wins national tourney

NORTHFORKER

A most challenging yoga — Buti yoga — to cause ripples in Mattituck April 18

SOUTHFORKER

Sea Change: Fishing and wind farms on the South Fork

