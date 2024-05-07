Shelter Island Reporter obituary: John G. Miller

John G. Miller of New York City and Shelter Island passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2024 after a valiant fight with prostate cancer for 10.5 years. He was 81 years old.

John was born on April 26, 1943 in New York City to Florence and Harold Miller. He graduated from Curtis High School on Staten Island. After high school, he attended Grove City College in Grove City, Penn. where he attained his Bachelor of Arts Degree.

On April 25, 2013, he married the love of his life, Gary N. Kagawa. In his professional career, John was an icon, mentor and trailblazer in the craft of “out-of-home media.”

He led the Young & Rubicam and Mediaedge out-of-home media departments; served as chairman for Kinetic Worldwide (WPP); led the development of out-of-home media in Moscow; was involved with numerous OOH industry organizations; and also served as president of the Board of the National Corporate Theater Fund.

He led a life well-lived and was a friend to all. Anyone who had a chance to interact with him was lucky to have experienced his kindness, joy of life and extraordinary passion for opera, classical music, ballet, Broadway and politics, traveling several times to the Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, Germany, and serving on the board of the Shelter Island Friends of Music.

He was also a member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

And, he was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees.

He loved Shelter Island, and loved watching his beloved pandemic puppy, Peggy Sue, run through his yard.

For those interested and able to join in celebrating John’s life in person on Shelter Island, services details are as follows: Celebration of Life on May 18, 2024 from 2 p.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Church service will start at 2 p.m. and there will be a gathering in Fellowship Hall. Burial will be in the Memorial Garden at the church.

For those wishing to attend the church service from afar, the service will be live streamed and recorded.

For those who would like to honor John’s memory with a donation, please consider the following: Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, PO Box 612, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or at sipchurch.org/give/make-a-donation; or Shelter Island Friends of Music, PO Box 193, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or at shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org/donate.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.