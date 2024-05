(Courtesy Image)

According to General Manager of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation Stella Lagudis, “We are winding down the sewer project and will close Chase Avenue and Sylvan Place westbound today, Tuesday, beginning at approximately 10 a.m. in order to patch the roads. We will contact you when the roads are reopened.”

The work has to be done, Ms. Lagudis said, “to proactively replace a sewer main.”