Temporary shut down of Chase Avenue on Wednesday

(Courtesy Image)

General Manager of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation Stella Lagudis announced that, Chase Avenue between Grand and Cedar avenues will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, May 1, “to proactively replace a sewer main. We anticipate closing the road from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or sooner). The actual excavation will be a bit west of the intersection — not in the intersection.

“If you drive past the north side of 2 Sylvan Place, you can see the trajectory of the trench, which will continue across the street to the west of the utility pole.”

Staff from the Heights Corporation will be at the top and bottom of Chase Avenue redirecting traffic.

Ms. Lagudis said if there are questions to call the Heights office, 631-749-0139 extension 109.





