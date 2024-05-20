Shelter Island’s summer musical seeks support: June event will help to underwrite musical

Marie Bishko, left, and Lenore DiLeo-Berner played hotel maids seeking attractive prospects in last summer’s musical. A fundraiser is on for this year’s play at the History Center.(Credit: Charity Robey)

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s summer musical has become a beloved feature of the season, with friends and neighbors showing off previously unknown talents, while pulling back the curtain on chapters of the Island’s history.

As Islanders settle into their chairs on the History Center’s lawn for the shows on July 18-21, they will enjoy what the talented writers, performers and musicians have practiced until they’ve worked it into a smooth production. What doesn’t show is the hard work, sweat and rehearsals in the preceding weeks that make it possible.

Also largely unseen is the cost of the annual production, without which this summer’s fare, “A Deck of Ferry Tales,” could not be presented.

In an effort to raise some of the needed support, an event will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Ellen Siegel atop Divinity Hill in the Heights, where guests will be treated to a preview of the show while enjoying refreshments.

Tickets for the cocktail party begin at $250, and there are sponsorship opportunities with listing in the show’s program at various levels — not to mention ferry hats.

This season’s show was written by Islanders Lisa Shaw and Joanne Sherman, and the audience will recognize familiar faces and voices among the cast.

The show itself is a fundraiser for the Shelter Island Historical Society, but in order to mount the production, investments are necessary. Those who have enjoyed the shows in previous years have seen the professional level of costumes, sound technology, props and sets.

While the labor to pull it all together is donated by volunteers, there are still necessary expenses, and the June 2 event will help generate the underwriting to make it all possible.

RSVPs are requested by Tuesday, May 28 at [email protected] or 631-749-0025.