Two Shelter Island public forums this Sunday on pressing issues

(Courtesy illustration)

The Community Housing Board is seeking public input on possible designs for affordable housing structures.

Accordingly, members have scheduled an open house event on Sunday, May 5, between 1 and 3 p.m. at the Center Firehouse where photos will be displayed.

The Housing Board wants to know what people like and dislike and get ideas for how possible designs might be adapted to maintain neighborhood characteristics.

“Participation is essential as we work towards creating vibrant and inclusive housing solutions for our community,” according to a statement issued by the CHB. “Together we can shape a brighter future for all residents.”

Also, on Sunday, the Water Advisory Committee will hold a public forum at the Shelter Island Library between 5 and 7 p.m. to discuss the results of water testing conducted in the Center that revealed instances of high nitrate levels and high bacteria levels in 148 residences in the area.

(Courtesy photo)

Members will discuss both results and recommendations.

The aim is to increase awareness of ground water conditions in an effort to improve community health and safety.