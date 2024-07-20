Peace in the Middle East

The Shelter Island Public Library. (Credit: Tara Smith)

On July 25 at 7 p.m. the Shelter Island Library will present an extraordinary program under the tent. It was printed in the July 18 period under Friday Night Dialogues but is not part of that program.

Francis Dubois, whose career atthe United Nations sent him to the Palestinian Territories, Iraq, Algeria and Tunisia, will share the story of his career with us.

He will describe the events that led him to the United Nations and his fascinating work in each of his assignments. His first-hand experience with world leaders and citizens of the countries in which he served has given him a deep understanding of the need for peace. He believes strongly that we are all the same family, and although we have many disagreements, war is never a solution.

Dubois is retired from the U.N. and divides his time between Manhattan and Greenport. He has an active volunteer career as leader of the French Committee of the National Arts Club and board member of the Paris American Club.The French Government bestowed upon him the title of Chevalier des Artes et Lettres, which is awarded for significant contribution to the enrichment of the French cultural inheritance.

Please reserve your seat by signing up on the library’s website: shelterislandpubliclibrary.org. or by calling 631-749-0042. As always, there is no charge for this event but donations are always appreciated.

Next up: Friday, Aug. 2, “The Landfill Chronicles: Unearthing the Legends of Modern Music.” Author Dan Ouellette will discuss the genesis of his book and the long-buried stories from some of music’s great artists.