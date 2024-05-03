Update from the Shelter Island Library — Changes coming for the better

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

BY JODY GEIST and KARYN GREENWALD | LIBRARY TRUSTEES

Spring is here and with it come the final preparations for the Shelter Island Public Library expansion project.

We are excited to check in and share our progress with our friends and neighbors. During the first week of June, there will be a “browse and buy” yard sale in the community room. We will be selling everything from a coffee maker to chairs and tables to

r’s one-of-a-kind paper mache sea creatures.

These sea creatures are now hanging in the children’s room. Packages of craft materials, books, office supplies and some free items for the taking will be included in the sale.

Prices will vary, so come see and shop.

On June 22, join the Friends of the Shelter Island Library for a cocktail party at Artemas Ward Gardens. To find more information and purchase your tickets, please check the Library website: shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

Join us for a wonderful evening to support the library.

Around the third week of June, three trailers will arrive in the parking lot to be joined together to form our functional temporary library. The trailers will have public computers, a children’s area, books, DVDs, newspapers and a small meeting room.

We will be closed for a few days at the end of June to make the transition and send the majority of our books to storage. We will have some books on site and will always be happy to borrow what you would like from one of our neighboring libraries.

Our temporary library should be up and running by the first week in July.

Our tent is up and will be available for programs until the actual construction begins around the first of August. We will be taking advantage of the generosity of our fellow nonprofits as they offer us space for programming during our time in the trailers.

Stay tuned for more announcements throughout the summer. We are here for the community and we look forward to your participation in all of our activities.