If it’s Thursday night, stroll Shelter Island  Heights: Businesses to stay open late

(Courtesy Image)

The Island’s Heights neighborhood is a cluster of visitor-friendly storefront business and restaurants within an easy walk. Taking advantage of long summer days, these shops and dining venues will extend their hours on certain Thursdays to encourage strolling, stopping in and shopping or sharing refreshments.

These Thursday Night Strolls will continue on the last Thursday of each month beginning May 23 and continuing through September.

Along Grand Avenue, Activated Wellness, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, and Jeff Feingold, Architect will be open alongside Isola and Stars Café. The Shelter Island Art House and Finley’s Fiction right across the street will welcome browsers, with The Chequit right around the corner open to stop in for a drink or dinner.

Up at the top of the hill is the brand-new restaurant crowning the Shelter Island Country Club golf course, the 1901 Grill. Enjoy a drink or dinner and relax on the breeze-cooled porch.

The businesses lining Bridge Street will also be open, to include on your evening stroll. Pure Soul will help you refresh your summer wardrobe; stop in at Corcoran or Heiberg Cumming Designs. Feed Your Skin and Pure Thread will welcome you to learn about their collections. Marie Eiffel’s doors will be open, as will Ram Designs. Shelter Island Wines and Spirits can recommend a bottle for your evening repast, and Bliss’ and Jack’s will help you stock up on summer gear.