Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Hans D. Schmid

Hans D. Schmid, 73, of Shelter Island, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on April 22, 2024.

Hans was born in Eislingen, Germany on March 8, 1951, to Margarete and Georg Schmid.

Living on Shelter Island since 1969, Hans was an officer of the Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post #281, and a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department. He was the utilities manager for the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation from June 1985 until April 2016.

Hans is survived by his children, Tanya Schmid (Erik Kolvik) of Beacon, N.Y., and Jeremy Schmid (Sarah Zimmer-Schmid) of Colorado Springs, Colo; sisters Rosewitha Wissemann of Shelter Island, and Heidi Matteson of South Carolina; step-grandchildren Hayden and Aryana Kolvik: long-time friend Beverly Pelletier; and eight nephews and nieces.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Hans, open to all, on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island Heights Firehouse.

A private funeral will take place on Monday, June 10, at Calverton National Cemetery.