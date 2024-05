Christian Frederick Robinson Napolitano of Shelter Island and New York City passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024. He was 31 years old.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at the Napolitano Robinson Family Home on Shelter Island.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Shell Beach.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.