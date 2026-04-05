Expect early North Ferry delay Monday morning before 8 a.m.

The North Ferry’s Mashomack. (Credit: Charity Robey)

North Ferry customers need to expect an early Monday morning delay as the company will have only two boats in service until about 8 a.m.

General Manager Bridg Hunt said he has one that was at the shipyard for routine service and another that experienced mechanical failure.

Mr. Hunt said he doesn’t expect the delay will be long, but with only two boats running early morning at the end of the holiday weekend, there could be more vehicles than usual seeking to leave Shelter Island or return.

Leaving a little extra time to reach your destination should be adequate.