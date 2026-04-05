Joy in the Meadow: Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary hosts the annual Easter Egg Hunt

And they’re off! Children racing to collect eggs at the Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary sponsored annual Easter Egg Hunt at St. Gabe’s Meadow on Easter Saturday. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The wide expanse of green grass of St. Gabe’s Meadow glittered in the sunshine Saturdaywith red, pink and blue plastic eggs filled with sweets, ready for the annual Shelter Island Easter Egg Hunt.

On the Meadow, also known as Fireman’s Field, Debbie Lechmanski was with other members of the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and volunteers who were placing the eggs, lining boundaries and starting lines for different age groups for the children.

Debbie Lechmanski, one of the principal organizers of the event, at St. Gabe’s Meadow. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

How many eggs were on the Meadow? Ms. Lechmanski called to a volunteer with the question. Two thousand, was the answer. Exactly? “Exactly,” was the reply.

This was the 45th Easter Egg Hunt where Ms. Lechmanski has been in attendance, she said, although memory might have added or subtracted one or two, she reckoned. Like everyone else, from volunteers to kids and parents and grandparents, her expression was never far from a smile.

She outlined the hunt. There were four divisions: 1- and 2-year-olds; 3- and 4-year-olds; 5- and 6-year-olds; and 7- and 8-year-olds, with 14 prizes per age division. The prizes ranged from kites to balls to other objects a child would love to have.

About 20 minutes before the 1 p.m. start, folks began filtering onto the grounds from the North Cartwright Road side of the Meadow. Michael McClain and Wendy Turgeon came to watch grandchildren run free on the bright, brisk Easter Saturday.

Judith Lechmanski stopped to chat with her daughter Scarlett who, after being complimented on her Easter dress, twirled once with a shy smile.

Judith Lechmanski and daughter Scarlett. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Nearby, Maria Rodes was with her son Bryan, 4, who held a plastic bucket for his expected swag. It was their first time. Was Bryan ready? Solemn-faced, he nodded, before allowing himself a grin.

Maria Rodes and Bryan. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

It wasn’t the first time for the tall, resplendent-in-white Easter Bunny, who was animated but silent, fielding questions by responding with just a paws-in-the-air and a shake of her big head.

A high five for the Easter Bunny. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The little ones were especially awed and entranced by the large-eared visitor, and parents eagerly got photos of them in the embrace of the big rabbit.

Jimmy Peterson was on the scene with his daughter Betty, 3. “She’ll tell you she’s 4,” Mr. Peterson said. “I am 4,” Betty said. And there was no argument. This is the third time the Peterson’s have been on the Easter Egg Hunt.

Kristina Martin Majdisova was standing with her son Marcus, 6, who said he was ready to run.

Kristina Martin Majdisova, right, with son Marcus, and friends Christina Vasquez and her daughter Eva. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

They were with their friends from New Jersey, Christina Vasquez and her daughter Eva. Ms. Vasquez said they always made an effort to be on the Island for the Easter Egg Hunt. For Ms. Martin Majdisova’s part, she was ready, she said, to have ”some of that candy my son is going to find.”

Kids were lined up in their respective age divisions, feet on the starting lines drawn in the grass. A fire truck parked on North Cartwright sounded it’s deep, booming horn and the kids were off. The older hunters streaked across the Meadow heading in the direction of Coecles Harbor with shouts, shireks and laughter.

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

With the hunt over and folks in small groups saying their goodbyes or heading for their cars, Islanders Ollie and Dalya Browne were sitting in the grass with their children, Roey and Cash, the kids going through their baskets of treasured eggs filled with candy.

Islanders Dalya and Ollie Browne taking a break in the grass after the Hunt with their children, Roey, left and Cash. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

As Cash was complimented on his stash, he picked up something he had dropped in the grass, proudly displaying it. “Jellybean!” he said, eyes dancing.

Calls of “Happy Easter!” drifted across the meadow.