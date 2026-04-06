Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 6, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 23, 2026.
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• 12 Terry Drive LLC to Denise Burns, 12 Terry Drive (700-17-1-66) (R) $2,799,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Thomas & Carrie-Ann Gallo to Douglas Borge & Kristin Harbes, 24 Jacobs Place (600-86-4-7.008) (R) $899,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Patricia & Peter Schleipman to Kenneth & Karin Beecher, 1350 Vanston Road (1000-111-4-8) (R) $1,550,000
• Cheryl Viviano & Virginia Romano to Stefan & Danielle Caiazzo, 36020 Main Road (1000-97-2-1) (R) $925,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Dean & Denise Karavas to Philip & Errika Mijares, 750 Tasker Lane (1000-33-4-39) (R) $725,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Cynthia Roberto to Dwyer & Patrick Frame, 15 Simeon Road (600-8-5-3) (R) $1,275,000
• Estate of Harry Koehler to Valleywood Capital LLC, 42 Lockitt Drive (600-89-2-36) (R) $408,500
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Jennifer Kim to 10890 Old Sound Avenue LLC, 10890 Old Sound Avenue (1000-142-1-16.001) (R) $550,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Susan Forbes to Peter Lojac & Fernanda Menegassi-Lojac, 1075 Narrow River Road (1000-27-3-6.004) (R) $1,800,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Pamela Hulse to Daniel Sweeney & Mary Scinto, 97 Vineyard Way (600-45-5-1) (R) $960,000
• Margaret Braun to Edward & Sandra Falconer, 4004 Saint Andrews Avenue (600-64.02-1-76) (R) $498,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Curtis & Rita Winkler to Aldac LLC, 380 Hickory Road (1000-54-6-10) (R) $1,055,000
• Cynthia Succoso to Maria & Constantine Paleatsos, 730 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-8-17) (R) $985,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)