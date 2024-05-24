Schedule: Shelter Island Memorial Day Ceremonies
Lost at Sea ceremony: 8 a.m. at Bridge Street.
* Ceremony at Piccozzi Dock.
*Singing of the Navy Hymn by John Kerr & Company. Throwing of the Wreath into Chase Creek followed by a 21-Gun Salute.
Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Stepping off from the Center Firehouse.
Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:35-10:40 a.m. at Wilson Circle in front of the Community Center.
*National Anthem sung by Sara Mundy and ‘God Bless America’ by Linda Bonaccorso.
*Speakers, Laying of wreaths, 21-Gun Salute and the playing of Taps.
*Invitation to all attendees to the traditional picnic, sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club at the south side of the Community Center.