Schedule: Shelter Island Memorial Day Ceremonies

Color Guard leading the way at last year’s Memorial Day parade. (Reporter file photo)

Lost at Sea ceremony: 8 a.m. at Bridge Street.



* Ceremony at Piccozzi Dock.



*Singing of the Navy Hymn by John Kerr & Company. Throwing of the Wreath into Chase Creek followed by a 21-Gun Salute.

Don’t forget to get your poppies for Memorial Day weekend from the American Legion Auxiliary. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Stepping off from the Center Firehouse.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:35-10:40 a.m. at Wilson Circle in front of the Community Center.

*National Anthem sung by Sara Mundy and ‘God Bless America’ by Linda Bonaccorso.

*Speakers, Laying of wreaths, 21-Gun Salute and the playing of Taps.

*Invitation to all attendees to the traditional picnic, sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club at the south side of the Community Center.