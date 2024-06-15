What is that? June 15, 2024

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

In the decade of putting our mystery photos here every week on page 4 in our print edition and online, we at the What Is That desk have always known where and what the featured photo is.

First time for everything: With last week’s entry (see below) we know where, but are clueless as to what or why.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

We’ve been asked by several people to put last week’s photo to the test, and so we have. Our readers, along with us, are drawing a blank.

Pat Hanson wrote: “Have always been curious as to meaning, but these shoes are at Chase Creek.”

And Madelyn Dzik followed with: “Is this a monument or memorial for someone? I would love to know.” We’re with you, Madelyn.

John Michalak identified the base as “The Dory’s well cover.”

We ask again, about those shoes attached to the board at the corner of Locust Avenue and Bridge Street: If you know, let us know.