Shelter Island Havens Farmers Market to open Saturdays through the summer

A view of the Havens Farmers Market. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

A true sign that summer has arrived is the opening day of the Havens Farmers Market, at the History Center at 16 South Ferry Road.

The stalls, freshly stocked with produce, crafts, beverages and food treats, will welcome shoppers on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market will continue to be open on Saturdays, through Oct. 12.

Musicians can often be found in the shade of a tree on the grounds, entertaining the community and welcoming them to sit and enjoy the scene.

This year, the market is under the direction of Eric and Kim Curko. Eric, a South Ferry captain, is enthusiastic about managing the market with Kim and raising their two boys on the Island.

Kim will be a familiar sight to market goers, who’ve shopped at her By Way of the Farm Candle Company.