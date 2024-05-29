Shelter Island Library ‘Yard Sale’ coming up: Browsers welcome first week in June

(Reporter file)

The Shelter Island Public Library will hold a “yard sale” the week of June 3 – 8, in the Community Room.

In preparation for a move to a temporary trailer as part of expansion plans, the library will be clearing out tables, chairs, craft materials, books, office supplies, a coffee maker and even Peter Waldner’s one-of-a-kind paper mache sea creatures.

There will also be some free giveaways. If you have any questions.

Stop by the library or contact Library Director Terry Lucas at 631-749-0042.