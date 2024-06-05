Daily Update: Donation to Shelter Island Fire Department contingent on land purchase

Mike Gaynor on his Island property. He’s asking the Community Preservation Fund to buy part of his land. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for June 5, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Donation to Shelter Island Fire Department contingent on land purchase

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork Poetry Society offers opportunity for ‘secret’ poets to shine

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Habitat For Humanity builds home for Vietnam veteran and his brother

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: a sweet home for your sugar

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Alex Tubero’s cracklin’ roast pork shoulder

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

