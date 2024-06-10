Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Frederick C. Ogar

Frederick C. Ogar of Shelter Island passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024. He was 88 years old.

(Courtesy photo)

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, where Shelter Island Fire Department Services will be held at 7 p.m.

Graveside Services with U.S. Army Honors will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Cemetery, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post 281 or Shelter Island Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.