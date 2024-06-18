Daily Update: Shelter Island Bucks housing still a serious problem

The Bucks were getting a handle on housing all of its players, when injuries required more players to be added to the roster, and therefore more places needed for them to stay while playing for the Island. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for June 18, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Bucks housing still a serious problem

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Guest spot: the $1,100 salad

Letters to the Editor: Thank you, Steve Wick

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Nofo Studios and Small Town Values Podcast give a voice to the community

ReWild relaunches farm compost program with area residents

NORTHFORKER

Do the trick: Illusionist Jim Vines makes magic on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Eat Local: Surf meets turf at Cowfish

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

