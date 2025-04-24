Day of Gratitude: Shelter Island students give back — Teachers organize special community projects

Secondary Shelter Island School students and teachers pause for a group photo before beginning their Route 114 cleanup as part of the school-sponsored Island-wide ‘Day of Gratitude.’ (Courtesy photo)

Spring break was over for Shelter Island School, with students returning to class on Monday, April 21, but many Islanders have noticed students out and about the following day.

The entire student body stepped out of the classroom on Tuesday, April 22, to give back to the community in what the school district hopes will become a yearly tradition, dubbed “A Day of Gratitude.”

This new event was created as a way for students to recognize a supportive community by giving back something back, with each student choosing a service project that reflected their appreciation. The school’s administration coordinated the effort, organizing activities across the Island for students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

The day began with students gathered in the auditorium with a morning assembly to hear the plan. They then dispersed into groups and headed around town for a full morning of service. On a typical day, students are separated by grade and schedule, but Tuesday offered a rare opportunity for everyone, from kindergartners to seniors, to share the same timeline.

At lunch, the entire student body gathered outside to eat together under a sunny, 65-degree day, a simple but special moment that highlights one of the many perks of going to a small school. After lunch, the students reconvened in the auditorium for a guest speaker and a letter-writing activity to close out the day.

For the youngest students, giving back started right at school. Pre-K3, K4, and kindergarten students worked in the schoolyard, picking up trash and cleaning the playground and grounds.

The 1st through 3rd graders took a short walk into the center of town, where they painted the sidewalks outside first-responder buildings, honoring those who serve the community daily.

The 4th and 5th graders also gave back to first responders, hosting a car wash to clean their vehicles.

Shelter Island’s 4th and 5th graders pitch in to clean emergency service vehicles. (Courtesy photo)

The secondary school students — grades 6 through 12 — were divided into four volunteer teams, each responding to a different community need. One group, led by Band Teacher Lauren Farkas, headed to the Senior Center. There, students performed music for seniors, joined them for a bagel breakfast, and played board games and charades.

Another group, under the guidance of English as a New Language Teacher Bryan Knipfing, went to Camp Quinipet, where they helped prepare the grounds for the upcoming summer season. Students cleaned outdoor spaces and built rocking chairs to be used by campers.

A third team, led by Math Teacher Patricia Goff, English Teacher Debra Sears, and Special Education Teacher Janine Mahoney, focused on a roadside cleanup. They walked along Route 114 picking up trash and cleaning up around the IGA.

Secondary students clean up trash outside the Shelter Island IGA. (Courtesy photo)

Afterward, the same group hosted a food drive at the grocery store to support the Presbyterian Church food bank and collected over 140 items.

The final group, guided by Math Teacher James Theinert, spent the morning supporting Island veterans. They began at the home of World War II veteran George Strom, where they performed a full spring yard cleanup — raking leaves, removing branches, and mowing the lawn.

Students in front of WWII veteran George Strom’s home after completing their yard cleanup. (Courtesy photo)

AJ Rando, Weston Heaney, and Jackson Surerus at the food drive stand outside the IGA. (Courtesy photo)

Then they went to the cemetery behind the Presbyterian Church, removing damaged flags from veterans’ graves, since the American Legion will replace them ahead of Memorial Day.

After a morning of meaningful work and a well-earned lunch, students gathered in the auditorium for a talk from Kevin Erikson, Coordinator for Disabled Services with the New York Yankees.

Mr. Erikson, who was born with cerebral palsy, shared his story of perseverance and gratitude. Despite physical challenges, he remained deeply involved in sports through adaptive athletics (sports modified so individuals with disabilities can participate), which eventually led him to his job with the Yankees. He emphasized the importance of teachers, friends, and coaches who supported him along the way, the people for whom he feels immense gratitude.

Students ended the day by writing their own letters of gratitude — to a classmate, teacher, family member, or friend. The letters were a personal way to close out a day of shared purpose and community spirit.

The Reporter caught up with Todd Gulluscio, the school’s athletic director and the coordinator of the Day of Gratitude, to discuss his thoughts. “The idea actually came out of our strategic planning process from a few years ago,” Mr. Gulluscio said. “One of the groups I was a part of discussed organizing a school-wide service project, and we had mapped out this year as the one to implement it.”

He added that after discussing the logistics, the school’s administration decided it would be best to have teachers lead different groups, allowing students to choose a service project.

“The teachers really stepped up,” Mr. Gulluscio said. “Over 15 immediately volunteered. Each leader chose their own project and location. Everyone got to choose where they wanted to go. No one was assigned to a project they didn’t connect with, and I think that made a big difference in how invested they were throughout the day.”

Mr. Gulluscio also spoke to the impact of bringing the school together for shared moments, like the outdoor lunch. “We had a live grill going and served grilled chicken sandwiches. But more than that, it was about the entire school, K through 12, sitting together, having fun, and reflecting on the day. That doesn’t happen often.”

Reflecting on the future of the event, Mr. Gulluscio is hopeful, “We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback,” he said. “I’d love to see this become a tradition, something Shelter Island students look forward to each year, and something that reminds us all of the importance of giving back.”