Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 24, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

Library Lock-in, 5-9 p.m. (10+) Limited space – 12 slots. Permission slips must be completed and submitted to Sara.

TUESDAY, APRIL 29

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

Shakespeare in Community, Library Zoom 12:30 p.m. The Tempest. Register at silibrary.org

Toni Morrison Book Club, Library Zoom, 2 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant & Reading, 5 p.m. Winners of the competition will read their poems at Legion Hall. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, APRIL 28

Mystery Book Club, Library Zoom 5:30 p.m. ‘How to Solve Your Own Murder.’ Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 29

Eating Seasonally, Library, 7 p.m. Zoom. Ensure produce is nutritious and cost-effective. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, MAY 3

Island Roadside and Beach Cleanup, Sponsored by Lions Club 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at Center Fire House for coffee, bagels and assignments. Post cleanup barbecue sponsored by S.I. Fire Dept. To pre-register contact Cleanup. ShelterIslandLions.org

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m. Michael Stephen Brown. Presbyterian Church. Free, donations accepted. Reception with the artist follows.

TOWN MEETINGS

Recreation Commission, Monday, April 28, 1 to 2 p.m.

Town Bd. Meeting, Monday, April 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, April 29, 1 to 5 p.m.

Ferry Study Group, Wednesday, April 30, 7 to 9 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Special Trustees Meeting:

Public Hearing for 2025-6 Budget, Friday, April 25, 11 a.m.

Trustees Meeting, Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m.