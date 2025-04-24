Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: April 24, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, APRIL 26
Library Lock-in, 5-9 p.m. (10+) Limited space – 12 slots. Permission slips must be completed and submitted to Sara.
TUESDAY, APRIL 29
Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, APRIL 26
Shakespeare in Community, Library Zoom 12:30 p.m. The Tempest. Register at silibrary.org
Toni Morrison Book Club, Library Zoom, 2 p.m. Register at silibrary.org
Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant & Reading, 5 p.m. Winners of the competition will read their poems at Legion Hall. Register at silibrary.org
MONDAY, APRIL 28
Mystery Book Club, Library Zoom 5:30 p.m. ‘How to Solve Your Own Murder.’ Register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 29
Eating Seasonally, Library, 7 p.m. Zoom. Ensure produce is nutritious and cost-effective. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, MAY 3
Island Roadside and Beach Cleanup, Sponsored by Lions Club 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet at Center Fire House for coffee, bagels and assignments. Post cleanup barbecue sponsored by S.I. Fire Dept. To pre-register contact Cleanup. ShelterIslandLions.org
Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m. Michael Stephen Brown. Presbyterian Church. Free, donations accepted. Reception with the artist follows.
TOWN MEETINGS
Recreation Commission, Monday, April 28, 1 to 2 p.m.
Town Bd. Meeting, Monday, April 28, 6 to 9 p.m.
Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, April 29, 1 to 5 p.m.
Ferry Study Group, Wednesday, April 30, 7 to 9 p.m.
VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR
Special Trustees Meeting:
Public Hearing for 2025-6 Budget, Friday, April 25, 11 a.m.
Trustees Meeting, Saturday, April 26, 9 a.m.