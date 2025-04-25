Featured Story

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 25, 2025

By Reporter Staff

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 2, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• William Cummings & Bernt Svendby to 133 South Midway LLC, 133 South Midway Road (700-23-2-14) (R) $4,125,000

• Jerome Zisfein & Ronnie Salzman to Matthew & Corinne Blake, 45 South Menantic Road (700-22-2-14) (R) $1,500,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Mazzeo Living Trust to Laura Bowles & Robert Reilly, 36 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-1-2-76) (R) $3,100,000

• Eugene Fuller Trust to Balo Designs LLC, 8 Pennys Path (700-17-2-47) (V) $525,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• David Winkler & Lynn Johnson to Fred Smith, 2000 Beebe Drive (1000-103-3-7) (R) $1,200,000

• Alexandra Small to Michael King & Sophie Farigoul, 3900 Alvahs Lane (1000-102-4-3.002) (R) $885,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Daniel & Suzanne Diviney Trust to Todd Gorlewski & Rachel Zak, 6 Oyster Point (1001-7.01-1-6) (R) $990,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• K & J Farm Adventure LLC to 1146 Main Road Jamesport LLC, 1146 Main Road (600-68-1-9) (C) $950,000

• Stafilias Family Trust & Maria Kober to Maria & Raymond Kober, 25 Doug Lane (600-91-3-10.002) (R) $417,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Kathleen D’Angelo to Nicholas Augello & Jessica Chandler, 490 Luptons Point Road (1000-115-11-20) (R) $1,048,000

• Alfred & Lisa Tesiny to Eric & Sabina Firestone, 1275 Gabriella Court (1000-108-4-7.036) (R) $999,000

• Casmo Carucci to County of Suffolk, Middle Road (1000-108-2-5.004) (V) $726,400

ORIENT (11957)

• Grace & Samuel Pilcer to Route 48 Partners LLC, 25105 Main Road (1000-18-3-12.001) (R) $800,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• David DeFriest & Shirley Danowski to Bradford & Sabrina Born, 51320 Route 25 (1000-70-2-4) (R) $950,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

