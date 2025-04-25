Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 25, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 2, 2025.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• William Cummings & Bernt Svendby to 133 South Midway LLC, 133 South Midway Road (700-23-2-14) (R) $4,125,000
• Jerome Zisfein & Ronnie Salzman to Matthew & Corinne Blake, 45 South Menantic Road (700-22-2-14) (R) $1,500,000
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Mazzeo Living Trust to Laura Bowles & Robert Reilly, 36 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-1-2-76) (R) $3,100,000
• Eugene Fuller Trust to Balo Designs LLC, 8 Pennys Path (700-17-2-47) (V) $525,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• David Winkler & Lynn Johnson to Fred Smith, 2000 Beebe Drive (1000-103-3-7) (R) $1,200,000
• Alexandra Small to Michael King & Sophie Farigoul, 3900 Alvahs Lane (1000-102-4-3.002) (R) $885,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Daniel & Suzanne Diviney Trust to Todd Gorlewski & Rachel Zak, 6 Oyster Point (1001-7.01-1-6) (R) $990,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• K & J Farm Adventure LLC to 1146 Main Road Jamesport LLC, 1146 Main Road (600-68-1-9) (C) $950,000
• Stafilias Family Trust & Maria Kober to Maria & Raymond Kober, 25 Doug Lane (600-91-3-10.002) (R) $417,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Kathleen D’Angelo to Nicholas Augello & Jessica Chandler, 490 Luptons Point Road (1000-115-11-20) (R) $1,048,000
• Alfred & Lisa Tesiny to Eric & Sabina Firestone, 1275 Gabriella Court (1000-108-4-7.036) (R) $999,000
• Casmo Carucci to County of Suffolk, Middle Road (1000-108-2-5.004) (V) $726,400
ORIENT (11957)
• Grace & Samuel Pilcer to Route 48 Partners LLC, 25105 Main Road (1000-18-3-12.001) (R) $800,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• David DeFriest & Shirley Danowski to Bradford & Sabrina Born, 51320 Route 25 (1000-70-2-4) (R) $950,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)