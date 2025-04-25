Long, long lines to catch a North Ferry boat

(Credit: Ambrose Cancy)

The Reporter asked North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt for an explanation to the extremely long lines and numerous delays to board North Ferry boats from the Island or from Greenport.

Mr. Hunt replied: “Corrazzini Asphalt is paving the approach to our newly elevated west slip. We anticipate the slip will be operational in the middle of next week. Until we have all of our slips in operation, it is counterproductive to have more than three boats in rotation — too many boats waiting for a slip actually reduces our capacity.

“At the same time, we have scheduled maintenance work on our fourth vessel in Rhode Island to take advantage of the extended down time this year due to the slip work. We expect to receive the boat back by the end of next week.

“Lastly, a significant paving project on the South Fork has diverted additional traffic to the Island.

“We expect to schedule four boat service beginning Monday, May 5.”



