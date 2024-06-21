Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Joseph G. Klenawicus Jr.

Joseph G. Klenawicus Jr., a lifelong Shelter Island resident, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. He was 74 years old.

Joseph was born on March 8, 1950, in Greenport to Martha (née Lockwood) and Joseph Klenawicus Sr. He was one of three children. He attended Shelter Island school. After school he enlisted with the U.S. Army where he served from 1967 to 1970 during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Private First Class.

On June 5, 1971 he married the love of his life, Linda J. (née Hanko) Klenawicus. Together they had two children and made their home on Shelter Island.

In his professional career, Joseph worked as a commercial truck driver, heavy equipment operator, a business owner and a bus driver. He worked for various local companies, himself, and the Hampton Jitney. He was given several Safe Driver Awards while driving for the Hampton Jitney.

He was a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department, a member of the Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance Association, a contributor to the Shelter Island Police Department and a member of the Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post 281.

Predeceased by his parents Martha and Joseph Sr.; and siblings Kenneth Lockwood and David Klenawicus; Joseph is survived by his wife Linda; children Kenneth Klenawicus (Melissa) of Mooresville, N.C. and Monica Klenawicus (Tito) of Shelter Island; grandchildren Jonathan Rivera and Clayton Klenawicus; and cousin Susan Klenawicus.

Public Graveside Services with U.S. Army Honors will be held on Monday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery in Greenport, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Following the services, all are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Life at the Shelter Island Center Firehouse from noon to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association atalz.org or National Multiple Sclerosis Society anationalmssociety.org would be appreciated.

The DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.