Red Poppies: Flowers of Remembrance

Beautiful garden poppy displays, just in time for Memorial Day and summer. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

National Poppy Day is traditionally observed each year on the Friday before Memorial Day. In 2026, it will be celebrated on Friday, May 22.

The red poppy has long been recognized as a symbol of the blood shed in war and the ultimate sacrifice made by fallen soldiers.

The use of the red poppy as a symbol of remembrance was inspired by the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by John McCrae. After reading the poem, two women — American educator Moina Michael and French lecturer Anna Guérin — helped pioneer the idea of using the red poppy to honor fallen service members.

In 1918, Moina Michael became known as “The Poppy Lady” after campaigning to make the flower a national symbol of remembrance and selling poppies to raise funds for disabled veterans.

In May 1921, Anna Guérin expanded the effort by developing the idea of an “Inter-Allied Poppy Day.” She organized French widows and orphans to make and sell silk poppies to raise money for rebuilding war-torn communities and encouraged Britain and Canada to participate as well.

Eventually, the United States Congress designated National Poppy Day as a way for Americans to honor the sacrifice of fallen service members while also supporting living veterans.

Today, our local American Legion Auxiliary proudly continues the red poppy tradition. Throughout town, you will see red paper poppy donation cans at local businesses. Please consider leaving a donation and taking a paper poppy to wear in remembrance. Red paper poppies will also be available for purchase on Memorial Day during the parade. Traditionally, poppies are worn over the left lapel, close to the heart, in honor of the fallen.

If you are interested in handcrafted artificial lawn poppy stakes to decorate your garden or a memorial space honoring veterans, members of the American Legion Auxiliary are happy to help. The Poppy Committee has been hard at work creating 157 lawn poppies as a true labor of love.

ALA member Sue Klenawicus currently oversees the project and carefully handcrafts each flower by cutting recycled plastic soda bottles into petal shapes, painting and detailing every piece, and assembling each completed poppy by hand.

Each lawn poppy is available for $20, with discounts offered for multiple purchases. To pre-order, please contact Sue Klenawicus ( 631-644-5770) or Sharon Gibbs (631-742-7174). Orders may be picked up on National Poppy Day, Friday, May 22, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the American Legion.

Funds collected from both paper and lawn poppy sales are placed into the ALA Unit 281 Poppy Fund. These funds help support the medical and financial needs of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families.