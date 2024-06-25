Shelter Island Justice Court: June 25, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 6, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Walter S. Barrera Rea, Sag Harbor, equipment violation, reduced from vehicle registration suspension, fined $50 plus $63.

Lauren R. Benson, East Hampton, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 40 mph in a 25-mph zone, $50 plus $63.

Norma A. Nunez Nunez, Shelter Island, equipment violation, reduced from unlicensed driving, covering no inspection, $50 plus $63.

Martin Perez Munoz, Riverhead, aggravated unlicensed operation, covering one-way violation, $200 plus $93.

Warrants were issued for Michael R. Danielsen (in Judge Stanley Birnbaum’s court) and Christian A. Aleman for failing to appear on traffic charges.

Deemed scofflaws for failing to appear on traffic charges were Kimberly Constantine Bhandary, Daniel W. Shuman and Jackson Von Savage.

Thirteen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar, three at the request of the court and 10 at the request of defendants or their attorneys.