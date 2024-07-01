Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 1, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

While responding to a report of a domestic dispute, police located William M. Warn, 54, of Hampton Bays, who had fled the area and was traveling north on Ram Island Road. He was arrested at a vehicle stop on June 24 at 11:29 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated — a first offense.

Mr. Warn was held at police headquarters overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and instructed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Giles L. Creemer, East Hampton, was issued a ticket on St. Mary’s Road on June 21 for speeding —51 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Elias A. Wolf, Amagansett, received a summons on New York Avenue on June 22 for speeding — 41 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Shelter Island Bay Constables issued two tickets on June 22 and June 23 to William Hartley-Urquahart, Miami Beach, Fla., for operating an unregistered boat off Jennings Point, and to David Lowe, Palm Beach, Fla., for having an insufficient number of PFDs (personal flotation devices) on board his boat at Crescent Beach.

Police conducted 16 radar, distracted driving and traffic stops on June 21-June 23 in the Center, Cartwright, the Heights and West Neck, resulting in 33 warnings and two tickets.

Police traffic control officers issued 11 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Kevin Lechmanski, Shelter Island, was attempting to cross Grand Avenue on June 26, when the side of a vehicle driven by Mark R. Goldstein, Johns Island, S.C., hit him. Mr. Lechmansk said he was uninjured and refused medical attention.

On June 23, Karen S. Haddy, Shelter Island, was making a right turn off Grand Avenue onto Chase Avenue, when Linda D. Kofmehl, Shelter Island, was exiting the Heights Post Office. They collided and damage to both vehicles exceeded $1,000 to the front of Ms. Kofmehl’s vehicle and the passenger-side of Ms. Haddy’s vehicle.

Jeffrey A. Gibbs, Shelter Island, was driving south on North Menantic Road on June 23 when a deer ran into the roadway, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger side of his vehicle.

Christopher R. Schumacher, Bayside, told police he was driving north on New York Avenue on June 26 when a deer ran into the front of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 21, police on patrol noticed a boat tied up at a mooring with another boat — a town code violation. A financial scam was investigated on that date and a warning was issued to a person with a tent on Ram Island. A verbal domestic dispute in Hilo was also reported.

A marine unit assisted an owner with a sailboat aground in Silver Beach on June 22. An anonymous caller told police a boat was anchored too close to a swimming area. Police told the owner to proceed with caution when underway.

Also on the 22nd, police received two calls about noise from an outdoor wedding at Ram Island. Police conducted a decibel reading of more than 50 dba — above the town’s allowable limit. An appearance ticket was issued. Another noise complaint in West Neck was received; the owner did not realize the outside speakers were on. Warnings were given to a boat’s owner for passing too close to a boat entering Coecles Harbor.

Harassing text messages were reported on June 23. A tree blocking two lanes of traffic in Hay Beach was removed. A Menantic resident complained again that logs from a downed tree were being dumped on her property. Police spoke to the neighbor about removing the wood.

Gun shots or fireworks were heard by a resident on Little Ram on June 24. The area was canvassed but no sounds were heard — although an officer had heard fireworks on an earlier call in the Center. A loss of power was reported on Ram Island. A downed tree had taken down wires; PSEG and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded.

A grand larceny case was reported on June 24; a stolen Iphone was used to make bank transactions. Police, the Highway Department and PSEG responded to reports of trees down in Hay Beach and on Ram Island.

On June 25, a “suspicious activity” was reported in West Neck. In another incident, a caller told police a person had been seen on a Center property, taking pictures. An affidavit of trespass was advised; police were also asked to tell the person to refrain from entering the property or be subject to arrest. A criminal trespass case was also reported in the Heights.

A caller complained about loud construction noise in Hay Beach on June 26. An officer advised the caller that the noise was not unreasonable for the time of day, but to call if it happened very early or late in the day.

On the 27th, a structural fire in Menantic caused the evacuation of residents. The Shelter Island Fire Department extinguished the flames. A fire chief told police that the fire was probably caused by a tree falling on a secondary wire that was attached to the house. There were no injuries and the homeowners were assisted in finding temporary housing.

On the same day, the driver of a vehicle on South Ferry left without paying and drove away. The driver was later identified on the North Ferry headed for Greenport. The driver was stopped and told to contact South Ferry and pay the fare. The driver did, and the South Ferry company said it would not press charges.

In other reports: police provided lift assists for four people; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; followed up on two false 911 calls; responded to nine lost-and-found reports; attended four training classes; monitored traffic at North Ferry; and conducted four well-being checks.

ALARMS

A motion alarm on Ram Island was activated accidentally on June 21. On June 22, no criminal activity was apparent when front door alarm in Dering Harbor was set off.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two alarms on June 22 in West Neck and the Heights. Both were caused by system malfunctions. On the 23rd, alarms in the Center and on Ram Island were false alarms.

On June 24, police responded to a burglary alarm in Hay Beach; the residence was locked and secure. Steam from a shower set off another alarm at a home on Ram Island on June 25. On the same day, a panic alarm in Tarkettle was a false alarm.

ANIMALS

The animal control officer (ACO) rescued baby bunnies in the Center and Silver Beach and will bottle feed them until they are old enough to fend for themselves. A rabbit stuck in a Menantic basement was evicted by the ACO.

A sick groundhog was reported in West Neck; the animal the ACO observed was healthy. A nest of baby mice in Hay Beach was collected by the ACO and taken back to its original location.

A sick fawn in West Neck was stuck in a deck, removed by the ACO and taken to a vet for euthanasia.

A caller said that a box turtle swimming from Greenport to Shelter Island was subsequently rescued and released in a safe place. A turtle in a Center swimming pool was fished out by the ACO and taken to better location.

The ACO helped in the search of a missing Center dog until it was captured. Another Center dog was taken to an emergency vet for treatment. Two dogs were at large on Crescent Beach; the owners said they were service dogs, but they were advised to keep them on a leash. A Center caller reported that dogs at large were chasing fawns; the ACO spoke to the dogs’ owner.

Two lost dogs in the Center were retrieved by their owners. A dog at large was recognized by the ACO, who followed it home. The ACO explained the Town Code regarding barking dogs to a Hay Beach owner

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 22, 25 and 27.