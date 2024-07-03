Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar of Events: July 3, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Golf Ladies Scramble: Fridays 9 a.m. tee-off. Arrive by 8:45. Open to the public, all levels are welcome. Regular rates apply. Shelter Island Country Club.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Sunfish Racing, Menantic Yacht Club, Sundays, 2 to 4:30 in West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris for details. 505-235-5844. All are welcome.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursday & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Friday, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER; PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Toddler Time Special – BenAnna Band, 10:30 a.m. – at the American Legion (Ages 0-4) Music, fun, developmental toys. No registration required

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Story Thyme at Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (Ages 0-5). Join Sara for storytelling every Saturday. No registration required.

Bubble Hour, 11:15 a.m. (ages 2-5) The program is held outdoors on the library patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. No registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons, 1- 3 p.m. (Grades 6+) Adventuring onward with the party to see what is in store for us next. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Family Concert at The Perlman Music Program, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A fun introduction to the joy of learning and playing the violin, viola, and cello. Presented by Summer Music School students and faculty, featuring musical performances, a musical skit, and an instrument “Petting Zoo”, where young children are invited to try youth-sized instruments with hands-on supervision and coaching. Free Admission, No Reservations Required.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Fake Cake Boxes, 1 p.m. (Ages 6+) The library’s previous fake cake craft was so popular that they are bringing it back in a slightly different form — decorating boxes to look like mini cakes. While not edible, they will look gorgeous, using spackle, paint, and fake sprinkles. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m., (Ages 6+) Every Wednesday in July and August, the Mashomack team are partnering with Shelter Island Public Library staff to give children a chance to experience the natural world around them. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Button Making, 2 p.m. (ages 6+) Come up with any design you’d like and then make your very own wearable button. Register at silibrary.org

Wilderness Wanderings, 6 – 8:30 p.m. (ages 5-8) Led by educators Julie Fanelli and Mark Mobius, the group will wander to a secret location on the grounds of Sylvester Manor, noticing and talking about the evening’s topic, fireflies. Kids will enjoy an activity, cook dinner (hot dogs/s’mores), read a story and observe the natural environment. Visit sylvestermanor.org for more info and signups.

ADULT PROGRAMS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Great Decisions: Ukraine and Russia, 5:30 pm (In Person & Zoom) Will Ukraine be able to prevail or will Russia’s aggression be rewarded with territorial gains? Peter Pettibone, a lawyer who lived in Russia in the 1990s and 2000s, will lend his expertise to the discussion. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org and specify whether you are registering for Zoom or in person at the Library Community room.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

DAR Tours of Patriots’ grave sites, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Self-guided, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church south Colonial Burial Grounds. Chapter officials will be available to answer questions.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Summer Music School Concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Performance Tent. Works in Progress Concerts are an opportunity for students to perform a piece of their choice for a supportive audience of friends and fans. Free. No RSVP necessary.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Meditation at Sylvester Manor, 9 – 10:15 a.m. First of four Saturday classes by Gardiners Creek with Jean-Sebastian Brettes, $200 for the series; 30% goes to Sylvester Manor. Contact [email protected] for info and registration

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. History Center grounds, rain or shine.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Shelter Island Library Book Club, 4:30 p.m., at the Historical Society. One book. Nine readers. Ten changed lives. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Sylvester Manor Tour, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Tour grounds, learn what’s new. Appropriate footwear, insect repellent recommended. This tour is not ADA accessible and is recommended for ages 12+. $25, advance registration recommended; visit sylvestermanor.org for info.

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Friday Night Dialogue: Pioneers of 50’s Rock’n’Roll, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Kevin Westley leads a discussion on Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Buddy Holly and more. Trivia questions and music, too. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Community Preservation

Fund Advisory Board

July 8, 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Waterways Management

Advisory Council

July 8, 5- 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

July 9, 1- 3 p.m.

Planning Board

July 9, 7 - 9p.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee

July 9, 9- 10 a.m.

Community Housing Board

July 11, 7- 8:30 p.m.